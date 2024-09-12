Benjamin Harris Acquires 30,000 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$148,260.00.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.88.

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also

