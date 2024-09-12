Benjamin Landry Sells 2,466 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $18,223.74. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,937 shares in the company, valued at $745,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 1.3 %

Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $469.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Health Catalyst

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 285,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.