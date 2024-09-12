Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 5,720 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,541,000 after buying an additional 306,613 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

