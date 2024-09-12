Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.2% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,533,064. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHW opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

