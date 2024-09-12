Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 40,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

