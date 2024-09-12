Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.33.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

