Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 14,082 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Kroger by 6.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 175,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 393,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 109,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,016,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Kroger Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

