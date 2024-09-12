Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 51,495 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 113.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

