Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.0% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

