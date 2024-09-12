Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $115.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.53. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.45.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

