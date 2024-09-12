BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Down 1.5%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 42,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 64,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
BeWhere Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.91.
BeWhere Company Profile
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
