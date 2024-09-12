Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. 318,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,717,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Several research analysts have commented on BILI shares. Nomura Securities raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 119,747 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $951,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

