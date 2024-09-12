Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIW) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFRIW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 3,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

