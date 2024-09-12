Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS BIREF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 42,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.62. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.32.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on BIREF. Scotiabank raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

