Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.