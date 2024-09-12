BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Up 6.5%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 37,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 231,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BitFuFu

About BitFuFu

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.38% of BitFuFu at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company's stock.

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

