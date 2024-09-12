Bittensor (TAO) Price Reaches $287.70 on Top Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $287.70 or 0.00495322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a market cap of $2.12 billion and $75.22 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bittensor alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,374,788 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,373,572. The last known price of Bittensor is 285.47761122 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $72,836,813.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.