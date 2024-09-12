Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) PT Raised to C$6.50 at National Bankshares

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.80.
Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.
