BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Sold by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,620 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 536,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 114,323 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MUC opened at $11.46 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.