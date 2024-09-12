BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.84 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $540.28 or 0.00929154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 8% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $78.84 billion and approximately $1.69 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,192 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB Coin Trading

