Bokf Na Acquires 1,478 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

