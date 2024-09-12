Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Visa Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $283.96 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $517.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.62 and a 200 day moving average of $273.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
