Bokf Na Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,171,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,162,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWM opened at $208.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day moving average of $206.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

