Bokf Na Has $32.47 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bokf Na lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.07% of ONEOK worth $32,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE OKE opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

