Bokf Na Has $74.67 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167,425 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bokf Na owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $74,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,569,000 after buying an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

