Bokf Na Sells 4,458 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $126.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

