Bokf Na Sells 730 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

NYSE IBM opened at $209.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $210.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

