Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 2,540.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,985. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
