Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 2,540.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,985. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

