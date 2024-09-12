BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.49

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 389265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BP by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in BP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BP by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

