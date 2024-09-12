BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 604,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 896,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Get BRC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRC

BRC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.81 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BRC had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in BRC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BRC by 316.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BRC in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.