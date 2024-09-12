Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

