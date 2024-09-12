Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 8.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $579,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $158.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The stock has a market cap of $736.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

