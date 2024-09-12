Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $158.27 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $736.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

