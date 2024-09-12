Brokerages Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Target Price at $7.80

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.
ACRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 19th.
NYSE ACRE opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.48%.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.
