Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) PT at C$17.45

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.45.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$13.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

