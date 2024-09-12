Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $31.40 Average PT from Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance
Shares of BBU stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.
Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.92%.
About Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.
Read More
