Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,189 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Brookfield Renewable worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 3.4 %

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.70%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

