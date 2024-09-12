BRP (TSE:DOO) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has C$91.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$103.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$116.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$96.00.

DOO stock opened at C$82.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$92.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.30. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$108.01.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 11.28%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

