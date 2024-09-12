BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.50

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.56 ($0.05), with a volume of 5540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

BSF Enterprise Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.33.

Get BSF Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graham Duncan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,846.21). In other BSF Enterprise news, insider Graham Duncan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,846.21). Also, insider Geoffrey Robert Bake acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,384.86). 58.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSF Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSF Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.