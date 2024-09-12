BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.50

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.56 ($0.05), with a volume of 5540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
BSF Enterprise Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Graham Duncan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,846.21). Also, insider Geoffrey Robert Bake acquired 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,384.86). 58.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About BSF Enterprise
BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
