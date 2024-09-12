BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Insider Acquires A$30,582.00 in Stock

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) insider Fa’amausili Lua’iufi bought 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$18.00 ($12.00) per share, with a total value of A$30,582.00 ($20,388.00).
BSP Financial Group Stock Performance
BSP Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from BSP Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. BSP Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.
About BSP Financial Group
