BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Insider Acquires A$30,582.00 in Stock

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) insider Fa’amausili Lua’iufi bought 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$18.00 ($12.00) per share, with a total value of A$30,582.00 ($20,388.00).

BSP Financial Group Stock Performance

Get BSP Financial Group alerts:

BSP Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from BSP Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. BSP Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About BSP Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BSP Financial Group Limited provides commercial banking and finance services to individual and corporate customers in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Laos. The company's products and services include transaction, saving, solicitor's trust, foreign currency, and business cheque accounts, as well as term deposits; personal, home, personal asset, student, bridging, tailored business, commercial and residential property investment, construction development, and seasonal finance loans; debit and credit cards; SME business loans; overdraft, asset financing, insurance premium funding, prioritized loan processing, safety deposit box, and electronic and mobile banking services; and online business banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for BSP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.