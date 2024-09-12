Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

