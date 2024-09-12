Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.11.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
