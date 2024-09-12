Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 1,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,612. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

