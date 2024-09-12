Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $746.7 million-$761.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.4 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.000-4.150 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 0.5 %

Caleres stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Caleres

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.