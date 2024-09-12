CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Down 88.0% in August

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of CaliberCos as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CaliberCos Stock Performance
CWD traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 29,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.84. CaliberCos has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.74.
About CaliberCos
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
