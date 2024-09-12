CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Down 88.0% in August

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of CaliberCos as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

CaliberCos Stock Performance

CWD traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 29,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.84. CaliberCos has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

About CaliberCos

CaliberCos ( NASDAQ:CWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CaliberCos will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.