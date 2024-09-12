Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.98. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 133,121 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 10.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.14 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.