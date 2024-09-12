Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) PT Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

