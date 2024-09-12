Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.62

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 271966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

