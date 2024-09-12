Campbell Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $561.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

