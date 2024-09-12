Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 4.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $207,850,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $168,063,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

