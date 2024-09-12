Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cantaloupe in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CTLP opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,601,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

